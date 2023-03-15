UPDATE: Students back to class at Eunice High School after bomb threat

EUNICE, La. ( KLFY ) – Officers and first responders arrived at Eunice High School because of a reported bomb threat. Eunice police chief Kyle LeBouef says a threatening message found was the cause for concern.

“We responded to a possible bomb threat. Upon arrival we met with the principal’s office and they informed us that a threatening message was left in a bathroom stall. Based on that and due to safety and protocol, it was suggested we evacuate the students to the football field,” LeBouef said.

LeBouef said to ensure the safety of students and staff, law enforcement put a perimeter place around the school. Emergency personnel along with bomb detection dogs swept the school to make sure students were safe and could return to class.

Police said nothing was found and the evacuation was lifted. The investigation into who is responsible for the threatening message is still going on.

