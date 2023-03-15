Is ‘South Park’ on Tonight? When Will Season 26, Episode 5 Premiere?

We’re going to have to wait a little bit longer before we head on down to South Park. The Comedy Central giant is taking another break this week, which marks its second hiatus of the season.

South Park has always had an unpredictable schedule, but that’s been especially true in recent years. Instead of 10-episode seasons, the series has wafted between two-episode and six-episode seasons since 2020. It’s so unpredictable it’s led to a lawsuit from WarnerMedia Discovery. Curious when you can expect new episodes? Here’s everything we know so far.

Is There a New South Park Tonight?

Not tonight. Matt Stone and Trey Parker are taking another break. Instead of a new episode of South Park, Comedy Central will be airing Episodes 13, 14, 15, and 16 of Beavis and Butt-Head Season 9 starting at 10/9c p.m. Don’t worry; each episode is only 15 minutes, so we’re only talking about an hour of programming. Prepare to watch “Kidney,” The Good Deed,” “Two Stupid Men,” and “Freaky Friday” from Paramount+’s latest season.

When Will South Park Season 26 Episode 5 Premiere? When Is the South Park Season 26, Episode 5 Air Date?

Hopefully, next week. South Park has already taken a break this season between “The Worldwide Privacy Tour” and “Japanese Toilet.” Based on that hiatus, it’s likely that South Park will return with a new episode next Wednesday, March 22.

How to Watch South Park Season 26 Live Online:

You may not be able to watch a new episode this week, but you can catch up on Season 26. If you have cable, you just need to enter your cable username and password to catch up on the Comedy Central app. The same rules apply if you’re a live TV skinny bundle subscriber. Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling, Philo, DIRECTV STREAM and Fubo TV all include Comedy Central, which means you can watch this latest episode from any one of those streaming services.

You can even catch up on this new season if you aren’t subscribed to anything. Thanks to SouthPark.cc.com, CC.com and the Comedy Central App, you can watch new episodes for free right now. Individual episodes of South Park will also be available to purchase on Amazon.

Is South Park Season 26 on HBO Max?

All four episodes in this new season are currently available on HBO Max. So if you need to catch up, you’re set. Plans start at $9.99 for the option with ads and go up to $14.99 for the ad-free tier.