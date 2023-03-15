Whoopi Goldberg Apologizes for Using an Ethnic Slur on ‘The View’: “I’m Really, Really Sorry”

Whoopi Goldberg is walking back her words on The View. The longtime talk show host posted an apology to Twitter after this morning’s show, where she admitted she “should have thought” longer about her words before using a slur on air.

Goldberg, who used the word “gy—d” during a segment about Donald Trump‘s hush money case involving Stormy Daniels, taped an apology video shared to The View‘s Twitter account shortly after Wednesday’s episode aired.

“You know, when you’re a certain age, you use words that you know from when you’re a kid or you remember saying, and that’s what I did today, and I shouldn’t have,” Goldberg said.

She continued, “I should have thought about it a little longer before I said it, but I didn’t, and I should have said ‘cheated,’ and I used another word, and I’m really, really sorry.”

The clip was captioned,”A message from Whoopi Goldberg regarding today’s episode of #TheView.”

Entertainment Weekly reports that The View posted the video after they reached out to the show for comment following Goldberg’s slur. She said earlier, in part, “The people who still believe that he got gy—d somehow in the election will still believe he cared enough about his wife to pay that money from his personal [funds].”

She was referring to Trump, whose attorney is claiming he paid hush money to Daniels “to prevent something coming out — false — but embarrassing to himself, his family, his young son.”

Gy—d is ” commonly used to describe the Romani people. But the term carries many negative connotations,” as reported by NPR in 2013. The outlet noted, “its derivative carries even more: when somebody is ‘gypped,’ they are, according to Merriam-Webster, ‘defrauded, swindled, cheated.'”

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC. Watch Goldberg’s apology in the video above.