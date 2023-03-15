Pitbull, aka ‘Mr. Worldwide,’ is coming to Cary this spring. Here’s how to get tickets.

Grammy Award-winning rapper and Latin pop artist Pitbull will grace the concert stage in Cary this spring.

The Miami native will perform at Koka Booth Ampitheatre for back-to-back shows on May 12 and 13. Tickets will go on sale Friday morning at 10 a.m.

Pitbull, also known as “Mr. 305” or “Mr. Worldwide,” performed around the country last summer on his sold-out “Can’t Stop Us Now Tour,” making a stop in Raleigh at the Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek. He was joined by fellow rapper Iggy Azalea and reggae star Sean Paul.

At 42, Pitbull has received awards for some of his biggest hits, including “I Know You Want Me (Calle Ocho)“ and his first U.S. No. 1 single, “Give Me Everything” with artists Ne-Yo, Afrojack and Nayer.

Pitbull released his debut album, “M.I.A.M.I.,” in 2004 and has collaborated with other rap stars like the Ying Yang Twins, Lil’ Jon, Twista, 50 Cent and fellow Miami rapper, Trina.

Some of his other hits include “Timber” with singer Kesha, “International Love” with singer Chris Brown, “Hey Baby (Drop It to the Floor)“ with singer T-Pain, and “Feel This Moment” with Christina Aguilera.

Pitbull in concert in Raleigh, NC in 2022

Throughout his career, Pitbull has won over 40 awards with more than 140 nominations, created dozens of international hits and released 11 albums. His 2015 album, Dale, earned him his first Grammy for Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album.

Off the stage, the rapper has been involved in educational efforts like establishing tuition-free public charter schools called Sports Leadership Arts and Management, or SLAM!, around the country.

Pitbull is also a partner in eMerge Americas, an annual tech and innovation summit in Miami and in 2019, he was honored alongside music legends and Nobel Peace Prize and Pulitzer Price winners at the International Achievement Summit.

Tickets for the concert can be bought at boothampitheatre.com or etixcom .

