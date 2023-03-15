Playoff Chances Shrink, but Penguins Still Lead the Pack

The playoff odds are still in the Pittsburgh Penguins favor, but they've taken a hit.

PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Penguins put together another disappointing loss in front of their home crowd and the team isn’t happy with their performance.

No one is pleased, and rightfully so, but the Penguins still have good chances of playing postseason hockey.

As the NHL season winds down, so do the number of teams battling for a spot in the Eastern Conference wild card.

Among the teams still in the running for the playoffs, the Penguins are the leading squad with an 85.3% chance according to moneypuck.com.

That’s a slide for the Penguins who a few days ago held over a 90% chance to make the playoffs; losing to teams like the Montreal Canadiens will bring that kind of dip.

Despite the drop in percentage, the Penguins still have the highest mark followed by the New York Islanders (49.9%) in second.

The Penguins and Islanders have been the two teams in the wild card spots for a couple of weeks and they will likely stay in those positions.

They do have company, however, as the Florida Panthers (49.2%) are right at their heels.

The Buffalo Sabres (6.7%), Ottawa Senators (5.1%), Washington Capitals (4.1%), and Detroit Red Wings (.9%) are seemingly out of the race, but are still long shots.

With 15 games remaining, it looks like the East wild card is turning into a three-team race and the Penguins are still ahead of the pack.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Penguins Know They Have Not Been Good Enough

Sam Poulin Announces Return to Penguins Organization

Jeff Carter's Historically Bad Night in Penguins' Loss

Penguins Let Early Lead Slip in Loss to Canadiens

P.O. Joseph Ready for Return to Penguins' Lineup