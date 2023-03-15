Wine n’ Chill is Bringing a Relaxed Vibe to Buckhead This Summer

Tefani Williams, the retail entrepreneur behind Riverdale’s Tefani Boutique, is entering the F&B sector with Wine n’ Chill, a wine bar and cafe that’s set to open this summer at 49 Bennett St NW in Buckhead.

“I just want to create a nice, calm, chill environment, but more so for the older crowd,” 30-year-old Williams tells What Now Atlanta “I want to say like, late-20s on up, and that’s why I wanted to stick to the wine.”

To help foster a clientele expecting a more refined and relaxed experience, Williams says she won’t be serving any hard liquor, and will instead focus on wines from local Black-owned businesses, with beer “for the fellas.” Likewise, the food menu will feature gourmet hot and cold sandwiches, with other flourishes such as hookahs and a potential Sunday brunch concept in the works.

To be sure, the hookahs will fit into Wine n’ Chill’s overall aesthetic and ambiance, as opposed to the “lounge, club vibes,” that Williams finds at other establishments around town.

“I was like, well let me create something different,” says Williams, “cause there’s times when I’m done working…and on the way home I want to grab a hookah.” However, Williams adds, “there’s not a lot of places where it’s just a real chill environment. It’s always where, nine times out of 10, it’s going to turn into some type of party.”

Meanwhile, Wine n’ Chill will host numerous events, including movie nights, solo musicians, date nights, game nights, and of course, wine tastings. Similarly, Williams plans to use the space as a sort of art gallery, showcasing local creators and their works, which will be for sale.

To stay up-to-date with Wine n’ Chill’s progress, you can follow them on Instagram at @winenchill_cafe.

Keep up with What Now Atlanta’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .