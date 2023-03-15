Open in App
Minneapolis, MN
Minnesota Restaurant Serves The Best Comfort Food In The State

By Logan DeLoye,

5 days ago
Photo: iStockphoto

Comfort food exists as a pick-me-up after a long, busy day. It's a broad term that is actually very specific to the person eating the food. Each one of us has different foods that bring us comfort, but general items include easy to prepare dishes like mac 'n' cheese, pizza, sandwiches, biscuits and gravy, fries, and more. Despite the availability of comfort food, there is only one restaurant in the entire state that serves it best.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood , the best comfort food in Minnesota can be found at Hell's Kitchen located in Minneapolis.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the restaurant that serves the best comfort food in Minnesota :

"Hell's Kitchen is kind of a big deal in Minneapolis. Though it's famous for the sausage bread (made with toasted walnuts, blackcurrants, black coffee, a ton of spices, and, of course, sausage) on the breakfast menu, there's more to love on the all-day menu too. You'll want to save space for mac 'n' cheese, St Louis-style BBQ ribs, and the restaurant's take on a Juicy Lucy burger – Juicy Lucifer. If you've got a sweet tooth, don't miss the award-winning lemon ricotta hotcakes."

For more of the best comfort food restaurants across the country visit lovefood.com .

