Palm Springs, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Road closures due to flooding creates travel issues

By Tatum Larsen,

5 days ago
The fast-moving storm that The First Alert Weather Team has been tracking throughout the week caused several roads to close this morning.

Here is a link to our earlier coverage of these road closures.

The City of Palm Springs says that the following roads will remain closed until further notice due to difficult driving conditions:

  • N. Indian Canyon Drive is closed from Sunrise Parkway to Garnet Avenue.
  • N. Gene Autry Trail is closed from E. Via Escuela to Salvia Road.
  • Vista Chino is closed at the wash between Clubhouse View Drive and Cathedral City limits.

Emergency officials suspect that the flooding was likely caused by excessive mountain runoff following the storm.

News Channel 3's Tatum Larsen is in the process of speaking with the Palm Springs Police Department and Riverside County Flood Control and Water Conservation District for more on the decision to close the roads and what alternative routes are available for drivers.

Road closures due to flooding creates travel issues

