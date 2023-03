Tempe Human Services Day gives residents the opportunity to visit with more than 50 nonprofits that have information on community legal services, aging and finance issues along with other programs.

This year’s event will be 9 a.m. until noon Saturday, March 18, at the Tempe Community Complex, 3500 S. Rural Road.

The Tempe Community Council and the city are sponsoring the morning of information and activities.

It is open to all ages. There will be a “fun zone” for children, organizers said.