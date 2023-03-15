Open in App
FOX31 Denver

It’s time to prep those garden beds

By Serena Ung,

5 days ago

Spring is right around the corner and now is the time to get your garden ready. Our favorite garden expert, Douglas Long with Country Fair Garden shares his tips to get your garden ready.

Now is the time to turn over the soil, but turning the soil, this creates the soil to open up to moisture and air. You should also add compost and organic matter to the soil.

Now that the weather is warm, get out in the yard and clean up the leaves and cut perennials and grasses.

For your lawn, this is the time to fertilize it for the first time this season.

If you’re itching to plant some flowers, you can plan pansies now since they will be able to survive when that next snow storm hits.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
‘He left the world doing what he loved’: Avalanche victim remembered as lover of all things adventure
Glenwood Springs, CO1 day ago
Federal judge sides with father banned from Denver Public Schools property
Denver, CO3 days ago
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL9 days ago
Man Who Gave Steve Harvey An Eerie Response On ‘Family Feud’ Charged with Murdering Wife
Quincy, IL3 days ago
Famed TV Actor Dies Unexpectedly in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Mountain lion attacks man in Colorado hot tub
Nathrop, CO4 hours ago
Denver weather: Rain-snow chances, feet of mountain snow
Denver, CO2 hours ago
Family impacted by Marshall Fire rebuilding ‘Idea Home’
Louisville, CO1 day ago
Photos recovered from camera lost for 13 years in a Colorado river
Durango, CO2 days ago
Dentist searched ‘how to make poison’ before wife’s poisoning death, affidavit claims
Aurora, CO6 hours ago
2 kids missing from Parker found safe
Parker, CO1 day ago
Man shot, killed in Commerce City Sunday night
Commerce City, CO10 hours ago
Exclusive: Denver family’s truck set on fire, caught on camera
Denver, CO23 hours ago
AG: Illinois lottery employee accused of stealing, redeeming winning tickets
Springfield, IL3 days ago
1 killed in shooting on Santa Fe Drive, suspect arrested
Denver, CO1 day ago
Which Denver mayoral candidate got the most from the Fair Elections Fund?
Denver, CO2 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy