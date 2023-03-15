Open in App
Jackson, MS
The Clarion Ledger

Henifin answers questions about Jackson water system billing and future. What he said

By Ed Inman,

5 days ago

Federally-appointed third party Jackson Water System Administrator Ted Henifin, hired to rehabilitate Jackson's long-troubled water and sewer system, predicted on Tuesday the system could become profitable within five years, if certain plans are followed.

Henifin, who heads what is now called JXN Water, told Jackson City Council members on Tuesday that collections during December and January have been “about on par with where they have been.” But, he said, the $5.3 million collected in December and the $4.7 million collected in January still “aren’t where they need to be” to make the utility self-sustaining.

Billing water along with garbage

Henifin had been asked to address the council by president Ashby Foote of Ward 1 who noted that the city’s solid waste revenues are tied to the water bills. Foote asked for a progress update on the billing system.

“If people are not getting water bills we are not getting revenue for solid waste collection either,” Foote said.

Foote estimated the city has at least $41 million in uncollected debt.

“We desperately need to get these people back on the billing system,” Foote said.

More: Garbage: back where we started Jackson back to square 1 on garbage contract. No one knows what's next as contract set to expire

Henifin said thus far they have pinpointed approximately 6,500 lots in the city where there is no record of a water account. Over the summer, Henifin said, JXN Water plans to hire interns to visit and photograph those properties to determine which ones have occupied houses, and may be using water without paying for it.

“It’s a big job but I think by the end of summer we will have a handle on that,” Henifin said.

To reach self-sustainability, Henifin said he also hopes to be able to use federal funds to settle the system’s current bond debt. He said the system is currently saddled under an annual $23 million debt service payment.

“Right now we are just putting a lot of money in other people’s hands. I feel confident we can get the approvals to retire our debt this way,” Henifin said.

Flat fee vs meter billing

Regarding a controversial proposal to bill water on flat rate plans based on property values (rather than meter readings), Henifin said there has been some push-back, including a pending bill in the state legislature to require metered billing. He said he is continuing to meet with residents to talk about billing alternatives and their preferences, and hopes to have a formal plan ready by May.

He defended the non-metered billing plan as “the best shot we have at raising the revenue we need.”

More: Jackson water billing plan Jackson water rates going up, according to new plan from third-party administrator

The operating costs for JXN Water are not in the water itself but rater is in the maintenance and distribution system, Henifin said. He likened the proposed flat rate billing plan to the changes in telephone service over the years, where people no longer have to pay more for long distance.

“At one time they charged by the minute,” Henifin said.

New meters still being installed

Regardless of whether the city changes to the flat rate billing based on property values, the city is continuing to install new meters and is still operating on a metered billing system, Henifin said, adding he is confident that the new meters being installed to replace the Siemens meters are now providing “very accurate” readings for billing purposes.

“Right now we have about 35,000 of the new meters installed and have about 20,000 left,” he said.

Henifin also discussed progress with the “People’s Relief Campaign,” a new debt-relief program designed to help Jackson residents reduce the amount owed on past-due water bills if they believe those bills are inaccurate. He said to date approximately 6,500 households in the city had applied for and benefited from the relief program.

