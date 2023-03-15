Open in App
Princeton, MA
See more from this location?
CBS Boston

Lost boys rescued from Wachusett Mountain; 'Could have ended tragically'

By CBSBoston.com Staff,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1775KK_0lK1tpNS00

Power slowly being restored in Harvard day after nor'easter 01:37

PRINCETON - Two boys are lucky to be alive after getting lost in the snow on Wachusett Mountain, authorities say.

According to the Princeton Fire Department, the young skiers "decided to explore outside of ski area boundaries," but couldn't find their way back.

"Their phones were only at 9%," the fire department said. "They were approximately 2 miles from any civilization."

Fortunately, dispatchers were able to track them down in a very remote area using a cell phone signal. With help from ski resort staff, rescuers overcame "the elements, darkness and dangerous snow pack" to find the boys.

Wachusett Mountain reported getting as much as 26 inches of snow on Tuesday. A photo taken from the scene shows flakes were still flying at the time of the rescue.

"This could have ended tragically but these boys are very lucky and used their heads and shared body heat to survive," the fire department said.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Wachusett Mountain skier dies after crashing into tree
Princeton, MA14 hours ago
Skier seriously hurt on Wachusett Mountain
Princeton, MA14 hours ago
Skier dies after crashing into tree at Massachusetts ski resort
Princeton, MA12 hours ago
New Hampshire Woman Killed During Snowmobiling Crash on Trail
Groton, MA20 hours ago
Bryant University Alumni, Couple Die In Weekend Rollover Crash In Eastern Mass
Holliston, MA17 hours ago
Massachusetts rollover crash claims lives of 23-year old couple
Holliston, MA18 hours ago
Norwell Police Officer saves owl caught in soccer net
Norwell, MA14 hours ago
3-legged kitten named Ice Cream recovering from surgery, set to be adopted
Boston, MA7 hours ago
‘Sorry to see it go’: Man watches childhood home burn in Medford
Medford, MA1 day ago
Massive fire forces two families out of Medford multi-family home
Medford, MA2 days ago
Two 23-year-olds killed in Holliston rollover crash
Holliston, MA1 day ago
Water main break in Mansfield leaves more than 20 houses without water
Mansfield, MA17 hours ago
Boston police searching for missing 14-year-old from Roxbury
Boston, MA13 hours ago
Man, woman in early 20s killed in Holliston rollover crash, police say
Holliston, MA1 day ago
‘I was absolutely shocked’: At least 3 displaced after raging house fire in Somerville
Somerville, MA1 day ago
2 Dead When Speeding Car Flips in Holliston
Holliston, MA1 day ago
Victims in Holliston crash were 23-year-olds from Mass., Connecticut
Holliston, MA1 day ago
Dog stolen on Beacon Hill found safe in Mattapan
Boston, MA12 hours ago
Best Ice Cream on the South Shore | 6 Places to Get a Cone
Braintree, MA1 day ago
Multi-alarm fire rips through Somerville home
Somerville, MA2 days ago
Kelly’s Roast Beef opening new location in Massachusetts
Dedham, MA11 hours ago
Salem police ask for help IDing person who abandoned pit bulls on city streets
Salem, NH1 day ago
Corvette towed out of woods along I-95 in East Greenwich
East Greenwich, RI2 days ago
Brave Man Saves Wandering Child from Oncoming Traffic in Taunton
Taunton, MA3 days ago
Police in Massachusetts searching for mother, reminding public of safe haven law, after newborn abandoned
Springfield, MA15 hours ago
Massachusetts suspect wanted in connection with stabbing senior citizen more than 30 times
Malden, MA14 hours ago
One Worcester teen’s struggle to find a home
Worcester, MA1 day ago
‘Great Gatsby’ Style North Shore Boston Estate That Hosted Judy Garland Set Sales Records for Massachusetts
Beverly, MA10 hours ago
Flood mitigation project underway in Quincy
Quincy, MA7 hours ago
Boston Marathon runner pushes through personal tragedy to ‘run like Hale’
Boston, MA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy