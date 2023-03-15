Open in App
Wedgefield, FL
The State

SUV driver killed in crash with dump truck on Midlands road identified by coroner

By Noah Feit,

5 days ago

One driver was killed and another was injured when an SUV collided with a dump truck on a Midlands road Wednesday morning, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol .

Lawrence Gibson, a 46-year-old Wedgefield resident, died in the accident, Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker said.

The two-vehicle collision happened at about 7:45 a.m. in Sumter County, Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said.

Gibson was driving a 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee south on S.C. 441/Patriot Parkway when it crashed into the rear of a stopped dump truck near the intersection with Louella Lane, according to Tidwell. That’s near Shaw Air Force Base .

The loaded dump truck had stopped for a school bus, according to Baker.

Gibson died at the scene, Tidwell said.

Gibson was entrapped in the SUV and was not wearing a seat belt, according to Baker.

The dump truck driver was hurt and taken to an area hospital, according to Tidwell. Further information on the truck driver’s condition was not available.

There was no word if the dump truck driver was wearing a seat belt.

Tidwell said the drivers were the only occupants in the vehicles, and no other injuries were reported.

An autopsy will be performed at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston on Thursday morning, according to Baker.

The collision is being investigated by the Highway Patrol and coroner’s office.

Through Sunday, 174 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2023, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 1,081 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least six people have died in Sumter County crashes in 2023, according to DPS data. Last year, 29 deaths were reported in the county, DPS reported.

