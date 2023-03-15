Open in App
Neelyville, MO
See more from this location?
KSNT News

Student airlifted to hospital after crash with school bus

By Emilee Kuschel,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fts95_0lK1r1yz00

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. – One student is injured following a school bus crash in Neelyville, Mo., Wednesday morning.

MSHP Troop E responded to a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday, March 15, involving a full school bus and a smaller vehicle.

The crash closed both lanes of Highway 67 at Neelyville. The students on the bus received no injuries and were taken to the Neelyville School.

Woman sues Silver Dollar City, claiming she was injured on ride

The driver of the other vehicle is also a student and was airlifted to a Memphis hospital with serious injuries.

The Highway is still closed while the crash is processed and the Butler County Sheriff’s Office is helping divert traffic to a side road.

Kansas lawmakers clash over ‘school choice’ as bill advances

MSHP Troop E said they expect the Highway to be closed for several more hours.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests four on a multitude of charges
Des Arc, MO3 days ago
Woman arrested for not paying at store on multiple occasions
Paragould, AR4 days ago
Dexter PD asks for help ID’ing person suspected of stealing from high school
Dexter, MO7 days ago
Juvenile shot and killed, 1 in custody
Dexter, MO9 days ago
Missouri woman sentenced to 8 years in federal prison for methamphetamine possession
Cape Girardeau, MO11 days ago
Mitch Lightfoot Trolls Arkansas Coach for Ripping His Shirt Off After Kansas Win
Lawrence, KS1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy