Whoopi Goldberg Apologizes For Use Of Derogatory Word Derived From Pejorative Term For Romani People

Whoopi Goldberg has apologized for her use Wednesday on The View of an offensive term derived from an outdated and derogatory term for the Romani people.

'The View' Launches Joy Behar Banned Book Club: Inaugural Selection Is Same-Sex Penguin Tale 'And Tango Makes Three'

The word is a once-commonly used synonym for cheated or deceived. The slur is derived from a similarly once-ubiquitous name for the Romani, or Roma, people.

In a video tweeted following today’s episode, Goldberg said, “You know, when you’re a certain age you use the words that you know from when you were a kid or you remember saying, and that’s what I did today and I shouldn’t have. I should have thought about it a little longer before I said it and I didn’t. I should have said ‘cheated’ and I used another word and I’m really, really sorry.”

Watch the video below.

Wendy Williams Says She's "Formerly Retired" & Wants To Appear On 'The View' With Joy Behar And Whoopi Goldberg

On today’s show, during a discussion involving Donald Trump and Stormy Daniels, Goldberg referenced “people who still believe that he got [slur] somehow in the election…” At least during East Coast airings, the word was not bleeped out during the live broadcast.

Whoopi Goldberg Joins 'The Conners' As Guest Star In Season 5