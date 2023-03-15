Aaron Rodgers: Packers ‘digging their heels in’ on Jets trade

Aaron Rodgers made it clear: It’s on the Packers now.

Rodgers said Wednesday on “The Pat McAfee Show” it has been his intention to play for the Jets since Friday , but the Packers are holding a trade up.

“I haven’t been holding anything up. At this point it’s been compensation that the Packers are trying to get for me, kind of digging their heels in. It is interesting at this point to step back and take a look at the whole picture,” Rodgers said.

So, what do the Packers want?

Before the 39-year-old quarterback’s McAfee appearance, there were conflicting reports about Green Bay’s compensation requests.

On Wednesday’s installment of the ESPN morning show “Get Up,” the network’s NFL insider Adam Schefter said the Packers want two first-round picks for Rodgers — similar to what the Rams gave up to acquire Matthew Stafford from the Lions in January 2021.

“More complicated is the fact that the Jets and the Green Bay Packers have to figure out compensation on what it would take to acquire Aaron Rodgers — and my understanding is that within the Packers organization they felt that he was worth a package that was similar to the one that the Rams once got for Matthew Stafford,” Schefter said, adding that the Jets “have to figure out what they’re willing to pay.”

Hours later, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that Green Bay is not seeking multiple first-round picks “like other QBs (Russell Wilson, Matthew Stafford) have commanded in recent years.”

The talks between the Jets and Packers about trade terms are reportedly ongoing.

Rodgers lamented throughout the interview with McAfee that the Packers were not honest with him at the end of the season and only started shopping him once he went into his darkness retreat.

In the Stafford deal, the Rams gave the Lions first-round picks in 2022 and ’23, a third-round pick in 2021 and quarterback Jared Goff.

Last March, the Broncos gave up a haul to the Seahawks for Wilson.

Denver sent quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant, defensive lineman Shelby Harris, two first-round picks, two second-round picks and a 2022 fifth-round selection to the Seahawks for Wilson and a 2022 fourth-round pick.

Rodgers has $110 million left on his contract extension that he signed with Green Bay last spring .

He is due $59.5 million in guaranteed money this year and another $49.25 million in 2024.