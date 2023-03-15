Ukraine invites Ron DeSantis to visit after his claim war not ‘vital’ to US
By Lee Brown,
5 days ago
A Ukrainian official has invited Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to visit the war-torn country after the Republican said the year-old Russian invasion was a “territorial dispute” that was of no “vital” interest to the US .
Oleg Nikolenko, the main spokesman for Kyiv’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, tagged DeSantis in a tweet Tuesday while noting the would-be presidential candidate’s service in the US Navy .
“While the US has many vital national interests – securing our borders, addressing the crisis of readiness within our military, achieving energy security and independence, and checking the economic, cultural, and military power of the Chinese Communist Party – becoming further entangled in a territorial dispute between Ukraine and Russia is not one of them,” DeSantis had told Fox News host Tucker Carlson Monday night.
Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley accused DeSantis of copying former President Donald Trump, arguing that “America is far better off with a Ukrainian victory than a Russian victory.”
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) also argued that the war was of vital importance to the West because if Putin wins, “more conflict is coming.”
Comments / 0