Chautauqua County raid sees 9 people facing charges

By Corey Morris,

5 days ago

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — Several people have been charged following a raid on March 15 in Chautauqua County, New York.

The Dunkirk Police Department, along with the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and detectives from the Jamestown Police Department, served a search warrant at a residence on the first block of Willowbrook Avenue in the City of Dunkirk. That was at about 6 a.m.

Investigators allegedly found 22.91 grams of fentanyl, .84 grams of methamphetamine, 5 dosage units of codeine, and scales and packaging material for narcotics sales.

Robert Kaczor Jr., Raymond Provorse, Kathleen Shipley and Natalie Carr were charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd and criminally using drug paraphernalia 2nd.

Taylor Austin and Dakota Cordell were charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd, two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th, and criminally using drug paraphernalia 2nd.

James Tilly III was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th. Robert Wordell was charged with criminal nuisance 1st.

Danielle Gee was present during the raid and arrested for a valid arrest warrant.

All of the individuals were taken to the Dunkirk Police Department to await arraignment in the city of Dunkirk Court.

The warrant was the result of a six-month investigation into alleged narcotics sales out of the residence.

