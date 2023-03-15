Aaron Rodgers: Packers Made It Clear They Wanted To Move On

Aaron Rodgers confirmed his intention to play for the New York Jets in 2023 on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Wednesday.

Rodgers said he informed the Jets and Green Bay Packers of his decision on Friday. The Packers' trade demands is what's keeping the deal on pause, Rodgers said.

Rodgers' decision comes on the tail of his darkness retreat. Heading into the cave, Rodgers said he was leaning "90 percent" toward retirement. In the darkness, Rodgers said he imagined his life after retirement and his life playing another season of football. When he emerged nearly five days later, Rodgers heard the Packers were shopping him.

"They want to move on, and now, so do I," Rodgers said.

Rodgers has played his entire 18-season career with the Packers since they drafted him with the 24th overall pick in the 2005 NFL Draft.

In Packers history, Rodgers holds nine of the top 10 single-season marks for passer rating (2009-14, 2016, 2020-21), six of the top eight for passing touchdowns (2011-12, 2014, 2016, 2020-21), eight of the top nine for completion percentage (2010-14, 2016, 2020-21) and seven of the top 10 for passing yards (2009, 2011-12, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2020).

Now, if the Packers and Jets can reach agreement, Rodgers will be the quarterback of the Jets in 2023.