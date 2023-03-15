Open in App
Flight Attendants’ Heated Spat Sparks SkyWest Airlines Probe

By Alec Karam,

5 days ago
REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

SkyWest Airlines is investigating after two flight attendants verbally fought and both left the plane before it departed after one of them burst into tears Saturday. SportsCenter anchor Ashley Brewer tweeted that the fight between a male and female flight attendant was sparked by a woman in first class asking to switch seats with a man in economy so she could sit with her husband. She shared more details in a TikTok . “One attendant said yes, other said no not allowed,” she tweeted. Apparently, that disagreement was a deal-breaker for the two, even though the woman promptly dropped her request, Brewer said. “They just had some beef or something, so they kept going back and forth and he started yelling at her,” Brewer said. “He was really, like, out of line.” The flight eventually took off after a delay. “We regret the delay this caused for our passengers and apologize for any inconvenience,” SkyWest said in a statement. “We hold all our employees to the highest standards of professionalism and are conducting an internal investigation related to this flight.”

