Open in App
Keyport, NJ
See more from this location?
Daily Voice

'Operation Checkmate' Yields Another Cocaine Conviction On Jersey Shore

By Jon Craig,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YAUbk_0lK1lO8900
Police lights. Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Franz P. Sauerteig

A 55-year-old man from Keyport admitted to his role in a cocaine-dealing ring, authorities said.

Mark Capichana pleaded guilty to selling cocaine on Tuesday, March 14, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

Capichana was arrested as part of “Operation Checkmate,” a four-month-long cooperative, multi-jurisdictional investigation of cocaine sold in Ocean, Monmouth and Middlesex counties as well as New York City.

On Oct. 26, 2021, detectives made warranted searches at Capichana’s residence in Keyport and a business operated by Capichana, also located in Keyport, Billhimer said.

As a result, law enforcement seized – in combination from the residence and the business – approximately 1,455 grams of cocaine as well as $166,000, he said.

Capichana was taken to the Ocean County Jail, and later released as a result of New Jersey Bail Reform.

to follow Daily Voice Ocean and receive free news updates.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New Jersey State newsLocal New Jersey State
Five Ocean County Cocaine Dealers Face Charges: Prosecutor
Point Pleasant Beach, NJ7 hours ago
Perth Amboy Man Sentenced to 25 Years for Execution-Style Shooting
Perth Amboy, NJ23 hours ago
Three-Time North Jersey Bank Robber Convicted Of Cellphone Store Holdup
Newark, NJ2 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Atlantic City
Atlantic City, NJ23 hours ago
Panhandler Charged Again Outside Hackettstown Lowe's
Hackettstown, NJ10 hours ago
BAM! Tesla Plows Halfway Into New Milford Basement (w/PHOTOS)
New Milford, NJ12 hours ago
N.J. police nabs duo with 120 pounds of marijuana at traffic stop
Queens, NY2 days ago
Man, 23, Shot Dead In Camden: Prosecutor
Camden, NJ13 hours ago
Violence At East Islip Bar Leads To Drug Arrest Of West Babylon Man, Police Say
Islip, NY8 hours ago
3 Hospitalized In Horrific Hit-And-Run Head-On In Teaneck, DWI Driver Caught Hiding In Dumpster
Teaneck, NJ11 hours ago
Police ID Pair Plaguing Pen Argyl With Explosions For Weeks, Police Say
Pen Argyl, PA9 hours ago
Jersey City Man Arrested for Insurance Fraud
Jersey City, NJ1 day ago
19-Year-Old From Bay Shore Sentenced For Fatal Christmas Crash While Under Influence
Bay Shore, NY6 hours ago
Stamford Resident Tricked Into Sending $400K To Fake Account For Home
Stamford, CT10 hours ago
Robbers Rush Cliffside Park Resident At His Door, Take $34G Worth Of Valuables At Gunpoint
Cliffside Park, NJ10 hours ago
Fatal Assault Probed In Newark
Newark, NJ1 day ago
Robbery Duo Flees Hackensack Gas Station With Hundreds In Cash
Hackensack, NJ12 hours ago
Queens men busted with 120 pounds of weed in NJ traffic stop: prosecutor
Queens, NY3 days ago
2 Men Remove Safe, Other Items From Unlocked Long Island Home, Police Say
Baldwin, NY6 hours ago
Overdoses at N.J. mall shine light on fentanyl crisis
Hackensack, NJ3 days ago
Passaic County Driver Killed In NJ Turnpike Crash
Milltown, NJ1 day ago
67-Year-Old Man Robbed At Greenwich ATM At Knifepoint, Police Say
Greenwich, CT11 hours ago
Man Shot Outside Hudson County Costco Store
Bayonne, NJ1 day ago
Business Burglaries: Police Investigating Pair Of Overnight Incidents In Bethpage, Farmingdale
Bethpage, NY1 day ago
SEE ANYTHING? Route 17 McDonald's Robbed At Knifepoint
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ7 hours ago
Bucks County Native, 18, Dies In Boating Accident
Doylestown, PA11 hours ago
Mercer County Man, 29, Shot Dead In Atlantic City
Atlantic City, NJ3 days ago
Decomposed Body Found Inside Home In New City
New City, NY11 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy