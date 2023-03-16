Open in App
Port Jefferson, NY
Sore Loser Shoots 2 At Pool Hall On Long Island In Effort To Steal Money Back, DA Says

By Michael Mashburn,

4 days ago

A gunman who opened fire on two men inside a Long Island pool hall was upset after losing multiple games and was set on stealing his money back, prosecutors said.

Alexander Castillo, age 26, of the Bronx, was formally indicted on attempted murder and other charges in Suffolk County Court on Wednesday, March 15, stemming from the attack that occurred in Port Jefferson in December 2022.

Castillo had been playing pool for hours at a pool hall on Main Street on Dec. 28, 2022, and became angry as his financial losses mounted, according to prosecutors.

At around 7 p.m., he exited the pool hall and returned three minutes later wearing a ski mask and hat, and carrying a loaded gun, prosecutors said. That’s when he allegedly tried to forcibly take back his gambling losses by showing his gun and demanding the money back.

A struggle ensued and the two other men tried wrestling the gun away. The fight eventually spilled out onto the street, where Castillo shot one man in the groin area and shot the second victim in the chest, prosecutors said. He then fled before police arrived.

The victims were taken to hospitals and underwent emergency treatment for their injuries. Both men survived the attack.

Suffolk County Police arrested Castillo in New York City on Friday, Feb. 10.

He faces the following charges:

  • One count of attempted murder - first degree ( felony)
  • Two counts of assault - first degree (felony)
  • Two counts of criminal use of a firearm - first degree (felony)
  • Two counts of attempted robbery - first degree (felony)
  • Two counts of criminal possession of a weapon - second degree (felony)
  • One count of criminal use of a firearm - second degree (felony)
  • Five counts of assault - second degree (felony)
  • One count of attempted robbery - second degree (felony)
  • One count of criminal possession of a weapon - third degree (felony)
  • One count of petit larceny (misdemeanor)

At his arraignment Wednesday a judge ordered Castillo held on $1 million bail. He is scheduled to appear back in court on Thursday, April 13.

