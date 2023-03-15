Texas Barbecue via Palm Beach Gardens

A taste of Texas has arrived in Palm Beach Gardens. In November, Tommy Nevill opened Nevs Barbecue , offering locals slow-cooked meats as well as homemade sides and sauces inspired by the country’s top barbecue destinations.

“It’s been a dream of mine for 15 years to open my own barbecue restaurant,” says Nevill, a native Floridian who cut his teeth in Texas’ steak house world, including working for III Forks for 15 years. While living in Texas, he also ran his own barbecue catering business, honing his recipes for his eventual dream venture.

He describes the food at Nevs Barbecue as chef-inspired, with brisket, pork, sausage, and chicken available as a sandwich, on a salad, or as a platter with cornbread and a side. “We’re a full-scratch kitchen,” he explains. “All the recipes are mine, from the dressings to the coleslaw to the house-made pickles.”

The star of the operation is a custom-built Oyler smoker by J&R Manufacturing out of Texas. As Nevill notes, the rotisserie-style smoker can handle 1,200 pounds of meat at a time and is cranking 24 hours a day. He utilizes post oak wood and keeps his rubs simple, opting for just salt and pepper to “let the meat speak for itself.”

