Police Seek Art Thief In Chester County

The stolen painting Photo Credit: West Whiteland Police Dept.

Detectives are on the hunt for an art thief in Chester County.

A painting was shipped from Beverley Hills, California to an auction house in Downingtown, but was stolen from the FedEx ground facility in Exton by "an unknown person," said West Whiteland police in a statement.

Authorities have released a photo of the portrait and are asking area residents to keep an eye out.

Anyone with information is urged to call West Whiteland Township Police Department at 610-692-5100.

