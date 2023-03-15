Since opening its original Fort Lauderdale location 25 years ago, Casa D’Angelo has expanded to Boca Raton, Aventura, and Aspen, garnering a wide legion of fans along the way. In honor of its twenty-fifth anniversary, the restaurant is launching the Volpe D’Argentio (“The Silver Fox”), a special cocktail composed of Casa Dragones and sugar-infused butterfly pea blossoms and grapefruit peels. A percentage of the proceeds from The Silver Fox will be donated to the nonprofit Pink Angels Memorial Foundation, which benefits breast cancer patients and families at Memorial Breast Cancer Center. Casa D’Angelo is also honoring its anniversary with new dishes and a revamped website that will launch March 25.

The post Casa D’Angelo Marks 25 Years appeared first on Palm Beach Illustrated .