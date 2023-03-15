Body found near Ohio River last year identified

A body found near the Ohio River in April 2022 has been identified.

According to the police blotter, River Rescue, Pittsburgh EMS and Pittsburgh Police responded to Doerr Street at around 5:30 p.m. for the report of a body found near the river.

A kayaker directed first responders to the location on the shore.

Nearly a year later, the victim has been identified as Dean A. Barnes, 37, from Harrisburg.

There’s no word on Barnes’s cause or manner of death at this moment.

