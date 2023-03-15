Open in App
Pittsburgh, PA
Body found near Ohio River last year identified

By Taylor Spirito,

5 days ago
A body found near the Ohio River in April 2022 has been identified.

According to the police blotter, River Rescue, Pittsburgh EMS and Pittsburgh Police responded to Doerr Street at around 5:30 p.m. for the report of a body found near the river.

A kayaker directed first responders to the location on the shore.

Nearly a year later, the victim has been identified as Dean A. Barnes, 37, from Harrisburg.

There’s no word on Barnes’s cause or manner of death at this moment.

There's no word on Barnes's cause or manner of death at this moment.

