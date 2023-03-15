Bomb threat investigated at Stanford Shopping Center

(KRON) — Someone called in a bomb threat against Stanford Shopping Center in Palo Alto Wednesday morning and police officers combed the mall looking for any possible explosives.

The threatening phone call was received by the shopping center’s managers at 10:15 a.m., police said. “Officers and security personnel are currently sweeping the mall with the help of an explosives-detection canine,” the Palo Alto Police Department wrote.

By 11:45 a.m., police determined that the mall was safe because no dangerous devices were found.

