Thomasville, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

At least 1 dead, several injured after car plows into Georgia Walmart, police say

By WSBTV.com News Staff,

5 days ago
At least one person is dead and several are injured after a car crashed into a Georgia Walmart pharmacy on Wednesday afternoon, according to local news outlets.

The crash happened in Thomasville, which is in south Georgia. According to Georgia State Patrol, the driver was arrested.

The Thomasville police department is asking people to avoid the area.

The Walmart is currently closed to allow first responders to investigate and provide emergency services, according to Thomasville police.

Several agencies including the Georgia State Patrol, Thomas County Emergency Medical Services, and the Thomasville police and fire departments are responding.

Photos circulating on social media show a car inside the front entrance of the store.

Walmart has issued a statement, writing:

“We’re heartbroken to learn what has happened, and our sympathies go out to everyone affected. We’ll continue working closely with local law enforcement as they investigate this incident.”

