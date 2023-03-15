Open in App
Texas State
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Patriots have expressed interest in 3 star WRs

By Steve DelVecchio,

5 days ago
Oct 10, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick reacts during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots are in desperate need of an upgrade at the wide receiver position, and it sounds like they are exploring all options.

The Patriots have made calls to inquire about trading for Arizona Cardinals veteran DeAndre Hopkins and Denver Broncos star Jerry Jeudy, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports. They were also among the dozen teams that attended Odell Beckham Jr.’s private workout in Arizona last week.

Howe also reported that the Broncos want a first-round pick for Jeudy , which may be more than the Patriots are willing to pay.

The Patriots are also showing “serious interest” in free agent JuJu Smith-Schuster, according to other reports .

New England already had a weak receiving corps, and it took another hit on Tuesday when Jakobi Meyers — their top wideout from last season — signed with another AFC team .

There are questions about whether Hopkins would want to in New England because of his history with offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien .

The Patriots have been in need of a true No. 1 receiver for years now. Signing or acquiring one via trade would be a good way to help Mac Jones shake off a rough sophomore season.

The post Report: Patriots have expressed interest in 3 star WRs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports .

