New York State
Larry Brown Sports

Yankees owner consults with Aaron Judge for advice on team

By Grey Papke,

5 days ago
Jul 15, 2019; Bronx, NY, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) goes to the dugout between innings against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees went above and beyond to re-sign Aaron Judge during the offseason, but the team’s efforts to keep him in the loop clearly have not stopped there.

Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner said Wednesday that he regularly consults with Judge on numerous Yankees-related issue. According to Steinbrenner, this ranges from Judge’s opinions on players to his thoughts on possible renovations to the team’s spring home in Tampa.

“Judge and I have a good relationship,” Steinbrenner said, via Buster Olney of ESPN . “I asked him about a lot of things. We’re getting ready to look at some renovations of [the spring training] stadium, he’s involved with that. Yes, I ask him about different players.”

Steinbrenner specifically noted he had spoken to Judge and sought his thoughts on top prospect Anthony Volpe, who has had a good spring while competing for the team’s shortstop job.

Steinbrenner personally intervened to make sure Judge did not leave New York as a free agent during the offseason. He also saw to it that Judge was named Yankee captain. If it is not obvious, Steinbrenner values him immensely, and is clearly set on showing it.

