Calling All ‘Ted Lasso’ Fans: Nike Just Released an AFC Richmond Collection

Starting March 15, new episodes of Ted Lasso will hit Apple TV+ on a weekly basis. In honor of the third — and likel y final —season, the show has teamed up with Nike for an all-new collection featuring AFC Richmond merchandise. The Nike Ted Lasso Collection includes everything from jerseys and T-shirts to “believe” scarfs. While the items are reserved for Nike members only, it’s free to sign up and, therefore, open to anyone who’s willing to share their name, email address, etc. (You can sign up here .)

This jersey will make you feel like you’re a part of the team. The product description reads, “If the world of sport has taught us anything, it’s that this jersey won’t make you great. No way. You’re gonna do that all on your own.”

Is there anything more inspiring than a scarf covered in Ted Lasso’s favorite phrase? The item (which is made from 100 percent polyester) is suitable for the entire family, as it’s one size fits all.

The design is simple, yet effective. Plus, the color won’t go unnoticed.

You can’t go wrong with a cozy T-shirt. The description reads, “Enjoy the finer things in life, like hot brown water and this tee. Or maybe just this tee.”

The logo is small on this design, making it a great option for anyone who’s shy about repping AFC Richmond too hard in public.

