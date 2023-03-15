Open in App
New Jersey State
PureWow

Calling All ‘Ted Lasso’ Fans: Nike Just Released an AFC Richmond Collection

By Greta Heggeness,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1voRez_0lK1c2KZ00

Starting March 15, new episodes of Ted Lasso will hit Apple TV+ on a weekly basis. In honor of the third and likel y final —season, the show has teamed up with Nike for an all-new collection featuring AFC Richmond merchandise. The Nike Ted Lasso Collection includes everything from jerseys and T-shirts to “believe” scarfs. While the items are reserved for Nike members only, it’s free to sign up and, therefore, open to anyone who’s willing to share their name, email address, etc. (You can sign up here .)

Keep scrolling for five items we’ve already added to our cart.

1. AFC Richmond Men's Nike Stadium Jersey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qGoSG_0lK1c2KZ00

Nike

This jersey will make you feel like you’re a part of the team. The product description reads, “If the world of sport has taught us anything, it’s that this jersey won’t make you great. No way. You’re gonna do that all on your own.”

Buy it ($105)

2. AFC Richmond Scarf

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tH4ij_0lK1c2KZ00

Nike

Is there anything more inspiring than a scarf covered in Ted Lasso’s favorite phrase? The item (which is made from 100 percent polyester) is suitable for the entire family, as it’s one size fits all.

Buy it ($50)

3. AFC Richmond Men's Nike T-Shirt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gfvsl_0lK1c2KZ00

Nike

The design is simple, yet effective. Plus, the color won’t go unnoticed.

Buy it ($35)

4. AFC Richmond Women's Nike T-Shirt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1od8Px_0lK1c2KZ00

Nike

You can’t go wrong with a cozy T-shirt. The description reads, “Enjoy the finer things in life, like hot brown water and this tee. Or maybe just this tee.”

Buy it ($35)

5. AFC Richmond Men's Nike Club Fleece Hoodie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c5M4c_0lK1c2KZ00

Nike

The logo is small on this design, making it a great option for anyone who’s shy about repping AFC Richmond too hard in public.

Buy it ($65)

The 29 Best Gifts for New Yorkers, According to Someone Who Was Born & Raised There

