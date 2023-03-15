Rock with a new climbing group

Chalk your hands and get ready to climb on up with a new local rock climbing group.
Meet Chattanooga Queer Climbers , a group that welcomes all from the LGBTQIA+ community with the intention of “fostering a supportive, encouraging, and inclusive space for folks to climb together.” As of now, the group mainly meets on Mondays at High Point Riverside (1007 Appling St.) — but location is subject to change.
Memberships are required for entry to High Point, but if you want to try out the climbing gym before committing to a membership, day passes are available for purchase for ~$22.
Upcoming meet-ups:
Monday, March 20 | High Point Riverside | 7:30 p.m.
Monday, April 10 | Wauhatchie boulders | Tentatively 5 p.m.
