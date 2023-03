Rock with a new climbing group

Chattanooga Queer Climbers had a successful first meet-up at High Point Riverside. | Photo by @Chattqueerclimbers

Monday, March 20 | High Point Riverside | 7:30 p.m.

Monday, April 10 | Wauhatchie boulders | Tentatively 5 p.m.

Saturday, April 15 | Denny Cove | Tentatively 12 p.m. Note: This climb is in collaboration with Unharnessed Pride Climbing

Chattanooga Queer Climbers connected with Unharnessed Pride Climbing and Queer Climbers Network at Stone Fort. | Photo by @chattqueerclimbers

Chalk your hands and get ready towith a new local rock climbing group.Meet Chattanooga Queer Climbers , a group that welcomes all from thecommunity with the intention of “fostering a supportive, encouraging, and inclusive space for folks to climb together.” As of now, the group mainly meets on Mondays at(1007 Appling St.) — but location is subject to change. Memberships are required for entry to High Point, but if you want to try out the climbing gym before committing to a membership, day passes are available for purchase for ~$22.The group has also climbed with the greater Queer Climber’s Network that connects with groups all over the country.Follow the group on Instagram for more information + updates.