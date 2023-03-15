Open in App
KIRO 7 Seattle

Microsoft develops AI-powered creative design studio

By Shawn Garrett,

5 days ago

Just tell it what you want and it designs several options for you, what could be easier?

That’s the idea behind the new Microsoft Designer, which creates AI-generated images using DALL-E 2.

While ChatGPT is a chat-based AI tool, DALL-E 2 uses a version of GPT-3 to create images based on text prompts, the basic idea of Designer.

Users are prompted to add content, such as text, or their own images, and to suggest how they would like the final design to look. For example, a “digital quality photo of a giant teddy bear on top of the Seattle space needle,” would use DALL-E 2 to create an image like this:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rp1Mo_0lK1bvJi00

Designer would create multiple options and the user could progress with the design they like best, or ask the tool to create new versions.

The technology uses over 100 million images and videos as beginning points to create new images. Even creates motion graphics, such as .gifs.

Current users on social media are saying Designer could be a “real competitor to Canva.”

To get access to Designer, users will need to sign up for a waitlist , as access is currently rolling out to consumers.

