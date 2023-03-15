Play along: The BOStoday St. Patrick's Day Bingo card

Bostonians were the first to celebrate
St. Patrick’s Day in North America, and naturally, our city continues to host some of the most festive celebrations around.
With so much to do in honor of St. Paddy, it seemed only fair to issue a celebration challenge. Here are a few ways to participate:
While you’re at one of these historic pubs, grab a Guinness and dance along to any live music you hear to cross off three items at once.
Have questions about the annual event? Send them over
and we’ll do our best to answer them in tomorrow’s newsletter.
The route goes from Downtown Boston through Back Bay and over to Fenway Park.
If you’ve secured tickets to a Dropkick Murphys concert
or registered for Sunday’s road race
, you’re already ahead of the game.
View and download the Bingo card here
.
Comments / 0