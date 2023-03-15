Open in App
Boston, MA
Play along: The BOStoday St. Patrick's Day Bingo card

5 days ago
Email us if you manage to get Bingo.

Graphic by BOStoday team

Bostonians were the first to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in North America, and naturally, our city continues to host some of the most festive celebrations around.

With so much to do in honor of St. Paddy, it seemed only fair to issue a celebration challenge. Here are a few ways to participate:

Visit an Irish pub

While you’re at one of these historic pubs, grab a Guinness and dance along to any live music you hear to cross off three items at once.

Go to the South Boston parade

Have questions about the annual event? Send them over and we’ll do our best to answer them in tomorrow’s newsletter.

Explore a stop on the Irish Heritage Trail

The route goes from Downtown Boston through Back Bay and over to Fenway Park.

If you’ve secured tickets to a Dropkick Murphys concert or registered for Sunday’s road race , you’re already ahead of the game.

View and download the Bingo card here
.
