Tampa, FL
Lavonte David staying with Bucs on one-year deal

By River Wells,

5 days ago
Linebacker Lavonte David is sticking with the red and pewter.

The longtime Tampa Bay Buccaneers player is staying with the team, Tom Pelissero reports. David will sign a one-year deal with $7 million in guarantees to stay in Tampa Bay after being contacted by other teams at the start of free agency.

It seemed unlikely that the Bucs would keep David at the beginning of free agency, but deals to linebackers like Germaine Pratt in Cincinnati made the possibility of him staying more and more likely as he went without a deal. Now, he’ll come back for at least one more year with the Bucs and continue to play in the uniform he’s donned since he came to the team in 2012.

David has amassed almost a thousand solo tackles, 29 sacks and 12 picks since arriving in Tampa. One of the franchise’s best players and one of the league’s most notable coverage linebackers, David drew a lot of attention from other teams when it was announced he would test free agency. In the end, though, the Bucs continue to do a fantastic job retaining their key free agents ahead of the 2023 season.

