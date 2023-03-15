Open in App
Minneapolis, MN
Huge Update Given On Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns' Status On Wednesday

By Brett Siegel,

5 days ago

Out since late-November with a calf injury, the Minnesota Timberwolves recently gave an update on Karl-Anthony Towns' status.

Karl-Anthony Towns last played for the Minnesota Timberwolves on November 28 due to a right calf strain .

Since then, very little updates have been given on Towns' status and many have been questioning whether or not he would suit up again this season for the Timberwolves.

On Wednesday, the team shared an update on their star big man's status and his progress as he continues to work his way back from this calf injury.

"Towns is continuing to progress in his rehabilitation program and has been participating in basketball activities," the team said in a press release on Wednesday. "He is expected to return in the coming weeks and further updates to his playing status will be provided when available."

This is certainty good news for the Timberwolves and their fans, especially given that the team is in the midst of fighting for playoff position late in the year.

The Timberwolves currently find themselves 35-34 entering Wednesday and they are just one game behind the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers , who play each other on Wednesday.

However, Minnesota only leads the Oklahoma City Thunder , Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks by one game, so there is very little room for error over their final 13 games of the regular season.

Based on the update provided by the team, it does appear as if Karl-Anthony Towns will be returning to the lineup before the end of the season, but the clock is ticking for Minnesota.

Playing in 21 games prior to his calf injury, Towns has averaged 20.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game while shooting 50.5 percent from the floor this season.

