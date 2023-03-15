Meet the East TN students heading to Tennessee History Day competition

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Students from counties across East Tennessee are heading to Nashville after earning awards at East Tennessee History Day.

This annual competition has students from across the country create a project using the theme 2022-2023 Frontiers in History: People, Places, Ideas. The regional competition for East Tennessee took place at the University of Tennessee on Feb. 28 . In total, 146 students competed. The first and second-place winners, with third-place winners serving as alternates, will advance to the state competition on April 15.

“We are very proud of our East Tennessee students,” says Lisa Oakley, ETHS Vice President and Curator of Education. “Our region consistently advances strong projects to the state and national contests. In fact, four ETHD projects have placed first in the nation in previous years, plus several placing second and third and many more finishing in the national top twelve for their categories.”

South Greene High School student Reese Ottinger placed third with her Senior Individual Website The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: The Geographical Frontier of Everest. Sevier County High Schools’ Molly Bohanan placed first with her Senior Individual Exhibit Confronting Racial Frontiers: Maurice Mays and the Miscarriage of Justice and New Center Elementary student Isabella Malone placed first with her Junior Individual Exhibit Bioethics: Expanding the Frontier of Civil Rights in Science and Humane Healthcare.

For Cocke County, two students earned awards. Cosby Elementary student Cayton Griffin placed third with his Junior Individual Documentary William Cocke: Frontier Statesman. He also earned the Boyd Family Foundation East Tennessee History Award. Cosby High School’s Jasmine Peralta placed first with her Senior Individual Paper The Father of Modern Sci-Fi: How Jules Vern Pioneered the Concept of Plausible Science Fiction.

In addition, 34 Knox County students and 42 Blount County students won special awards or took first, second, or third place in the 22nd annual East Tennessee History Day Regional competition.

Awards earned by Blount & Knox County

Junior=Middle School and Senior=High School

Junior Individual Documentary :

First Place

The Americans with Disabilities Act: A New Frontier for Millions of Disabled Americans

Macey Best

Clayton-Bradley Academy; Teacher: Laura Greene, Liz Shugart

Second Place

The 3-Point Line: The Greatest Frontier in Basketball History

Faiz Boghani

Clayton-Bradley Academy; Teacher: Laura Greene, Liz Shugart

Junior Individual Website:

First Place

Ada Lovelace: Providing the Frontier for Computer Programming

Doaa Soliman

Farragut Middle School, Teacher: Krystal Darrow

Second Place

Nanotechnology: The New Branch of Micro Science

Yousef Sulaiman

Clayton-Bradley Academy; Teacher: Nicole Whitecotton

Third Place

The W.A.V.E.S.

Reagan Rousayne

Clayton-Bradley Academy; Teacher: Laura Greene, Liz Shugart

Junior Individual Exhibit:

Second Place

Lucille Ball: Pushing the Frontier for Female Comedians

Claire Bollschweiler

Clayton-Bradley Academy; Teacher: Laura Greene, Liz Shugart

Third Place

Anna Pavlova: Breaking Barriers in the World of Dance

Ava Stooksbury

Clayton-Bradley Academy; Teacher: Laura Greene, Liz Shugart

Junior Individual Paper:

First Place

Landing on the Wrong Planet: The Untold Story of the Nazi Rocket that Opened the Door to the Final Frontier of Space

Aidan Jarvis

Clayton-Bradley Academy; Teacher: Laura Greene, Liz Shugart

Second Place

Curing the Deadly Disease: The Creation of the Polio Vaccine

Allison Lamar

Clayton-Bradley Academy; Teacher: Laura Greene, Liz Shugart

Third Place

In the Madhouse: Nellie Bly’s Story of Journalism and Awareness

Elle Etheridge

Clayton-Bradley Academy; Teacher: Nicole Whitecotton

Junior Individual Performance:

First Place

Let the Memory Live Again: How Andrew Lloyd Webber Forged a New Frontier in Musical Theatre in the United States

Zee Carnes

Disco Institute; Teacher: Elithe Carnes

Second Place

Katherine Johnson: The Hidden Figure that Pushed Frontiers for African American Women in Science and Mathematics

Anadi Patel

Clayton-Bradley Academy; Teacher: Laura Greene, Liz Shugart

Third Place

Elizebeth Smith Friedman: Cracking the Code to a New Frontier

Lily McGuire

Clayton-Bradley Academy; Teacher: Nicole Whitecotton

Junior Group Documentary:

First Place

Lewis Hine: Bringing to Light the Harsh Conditions of Child Labor

Anya Biegalski and Meghan Williams

Clayton-Bradley Academy; Teacher: Laura Greene, Liz Shugart

Second Place

Helen Keller and Anne Sullivan’s Unseen Impact: New Frontiers for the Deaf and Blind

Alexandra Margetis, Kiri Fellenbaum, Lyla Huddleston

Clayton-Bradley Academy; Teacher: Laura Greene, Liz Shugart

Third Place

Action, Cut, and Everything In-Between: The Evolution of Film

Nyah Wagner, Lauren Huie, Ava Maria Shealy

Clayton-Bradley Academy; Teacher: Nicole Whitecotton

Junior Group Exhibit:

First Place

Rosalind Franklin: The Dark Lady of DNA

Nadya Alborz and Tori Goff

Clayton-Bradley Academy; Teacher: Laura Greene, Liz Shugart

Second Place

Impressionism: Breaking Boundaries in the Art World

Kyra Kirkland, Charlie Ann Curry, Vivian Le, and Ali Daniels

Clayton-Bradley Academy; Teacher: Laura Greene, Liz Shugart

Third Place

Jackie Robinson: Life is Not a Spectator Sport

Allie Moynihan and Maddie Franklin

Clayton-Bradley Academy; Teacher: Laura Greene, Liz Shugart

Junior Group Performance:

First Place

The Rebel Work of Rosie Hackett

Sara Jackson, Cora Jackson, Eleanor Dildine, and Penelope (Poppy) Baldwin

Clayton-Bradley Academy; Teacher: Nicole Whitecotton

Second Place

Ida B. Wells and the Fight Against Racial Injustice

Elise Schaur and Ella Saha

Clayton-Bradley Academy; Teacher: Laura Greene, Liz Shugart

Junior Group Website:

First Place

The Berlin Wall

Lilly Blanton and Kaelyn Graham

Clayton-Bradley Academy; Teacher: Laura Greene, Liz Shugart

Second Place

The Internet: The Digital Frontier that Changed History

Tristan Walker and Gabe Ioannides

Clayton-Bradley Academy; Teacher: Laura Greene, Liz Shugart

Third Place

Tanks in WWI: Frontiers of Battle

Cullen McCurry, Luke Bacon, and YangYang Wang

Clayton-Bradley Academy; Teacher: Laura Greene, Liz Shugart

Senior Individual Documentary:

First Place

“Indian Magna Carta”: The Proclamation of 1763 and the Indigenous People’s Rights Frontier

Jelena Armsworth

L&N STEM Academy; Teacher: Karen Stanish

Second Place

Jane and the Abortion Access Frontier

Marilla Neubauer

L&N STEM Academy; Teacher: Derek Griffin

Third Place

The Lieber Code: The Frontier of International Law

Elizabeth Suters

L&N STEM Academy; Teacher: Karen Stanish

Senior Individual Performance:

First Place

Frontiers in Movement: The Relationship Between Diversity and Creative Expression in the Development of Modern Dance

Amelie Hayter

West High School; Teacher: Lindsey Parks

Second Place

Glow Girls: Women Who Lit the Path to Workplace Safety and Rights

Keya Patel

West High School; Teacher: Lindsey Parks

Third Place

The World Wide Web Created by Sir Tim Berners-Lee: Blazing a Digital Frontier

Ethan Elder

STEM Co-Op; Teacher: Allison Elder

Senior Individual Exhibit:

Second Place

Grand Geology: How Training in the Grand Canyon Helped with Lunar Geology Exploration

Reagan Murphy

L&N Stem Academy, Teacher: Derek Griffin

Third Place

Forgotten Americans: TVA’s Rural Electrification

Kali Venable

West High School; Teacher: Lindsey Parks

Senior Individual Paper:

Second Place

1980s United States AIDS Activism: Keith Haring’s Life, Art, and Legacy

Maggie Taylor

L&N Stem Academy, Teacher: Derek Griffin

Third Place

The Evolution of Asian-American Discrimination: History Frontiers within the Asian-American Community

Leah Gentry

L&N Stem Academy, Teacher: Derek Griffin

Senior Individual Website:

First Place

The South African Truth and Reconciliation Commission

McKenna Bradford

L&N STEM Academy; Teacher: Karen Stanish

Second Place

Stonewall Riots

Taylor Kennedy

L&N STEM Academy; Teacher: Jordan Vallem

Senior Group Documentary:

First Place

The Race to the South Pole: Earth’s Final Frontier

Matthew Wang and Timothy Cho

Farragut High School; Teacher: Chris McNeer

Second Place

The Stanford Prison Experiment: A Frontier in Psychology

Jonah Downs, Bethany Story, and Luke Dahl

L&N STEM Academy; Teacher: Derek Griffin

Third Place

The Creation and Development of Color Television

Lily Segars and Lindsey Lawyer

West High School; Teacher: Lindsey Parks

Senior Group Exhibit:

First Place

ARPANET: How the ARPANET Expanded the Frontiers of Communication

Dat Nguyen and Manu Thomas

L&N STEM Academy; Teacher: Derek Griffin

Second Place

Frontiers in Forensics

Katie Harper, Lizzie Borrego, and Josh Martinez

L&N STEM Academy; Teacher: Karen Stanish

Third Place

The Salem Witch Trials: A New Frontier in American Law

Mary Dailey, Grace Reagan, and Andrea Reagan

L&N STEM Academy; Teacher: Karen Stanish

Senior Group Website:

First Place

Patsy Mink: The Pioneer Who Rewrote the Rules

Annie Hodge and Izabella Maestroiani

West High School; Teacher: Lindsey Parks

Second Place

Einstein’s Year of Miracles

Briana Duke, Natalia Grzywacz-Jones, Kaiya Sikora

L&N STEM Academy; Teacher: Karen Stanish

Third Place

Three American Women Who Helped Revolutionize and Diversify the Space Frontier

Kennedy Welch and Chloe Kepper

L&N STEM Academy; Teacher: Karen Stanish

Special Awards

Making History Personal Award, Senior Division

Senior Individual Performance – The World Wide Web Created by Sir Tim Berners-Lee: Blazing a Digital Frontier

Ethan Elder

STEM Co-Op; Teacher: Allison Elder

Making History Personal Award, Senior Division

Senior Individual Documentary – The Lieber Code: The Frontier of International Law

Elizabeth Suters

L&N STEM Academy; Teacher: Karen Stanish

Sequoyah Award

“Indian Magna Carta”: The Proclamation of 1763 and the Indigenous People’s Rights Frontier

Jelena Armsworth

L&N STEM Academy; Teacher: Karen Stanish

Winners at the state level will advance to nationals in College Park, Maryland in June 2023.

