Michigan State
WLNS

Advocates rally for Cancer Action Day at Michigan Capitol

By Rae ShermanIz Martin,

5 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Patients and survivors met with lawmakers at the Michigan Capitol for Cancer Action Day on Wednesday, urging for more legislative activity towards chemotherapy and more.

Molly Medenblik with the American Cancer Society said the Legislature has been talking about passing oral chemotherapy fairness legislation for years.

Additionally, advocates are also pushing for an increase in tobacco prevention funding to $5 million annually.

“I think we all know that smoking can cause lung cancer,” Medenblik said. “There’s lung cancer and heart disease associated with smoking. There is a laundry list of issues that come with smoking.”

Medenblik said she just wants Michigan to continue communicating that smoking is a risk.

Along with more financial backing, cancer-fighting advocates want House Bill 4071 to be passed, which would make oral chemotherapy more accessible to patients, and not as expensive if passed.

”Mainly we were just focused on meeting with our representatives and senators throughout the day,” Medenblik said. ”We think all cancers should be treated equally, so one shouldn’t be outpriced just because it is categorized by an insurance company.”

