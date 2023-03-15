Open in App
Phillipsburg, NJ
See more from this location?
TAPinto.net

Phillipsburg…Are you feeling lucky?

By Danielle DeGerolamo,

5 days ago

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ - The Garnet Booster Club Foundation, a non-profit known for supporting all athletes at Phillipsburg High School, is selling Super Raffle tickets and has a few dozen left.

Tickets are being sold until April 27, 2023, and you must be 18 or older to participate. Tickets are limited to 400 tickets.

This 50/50 raffle will award 27 cash prizes. The ticket price is $100.00 each and includes a buffet for two at the Huntington Fire House on April 27, 2023. The Garnet Boosterettes sponsor the raffle.

One winner will receive $10,000, followed by one winner each of $3,000 and $2,000. There will also be four winners of $500 and 20 winners of $150.00. If all tickets are not sold, a percentage of the income received will be paid out, as noted on the tickets.

The winner does not need to be present to win, and a chance to win makes an excellent gift for any Stateliner fan or supporter of Phillipsburg athletics.

Yes! This is a great way to do it if you want to support the Booster Club or make an annual contribution.

Traditionally the Garnet Booster Club sold lottery calendars but the sales of 1,000 calendars have not met their goal in the last couple of years. To be able to fund the athletic department and athletes as they always have, the Booster Club Foundation had to make some changes. The Garnet Booster club has a long-standing tradition and dedication to serving the student-athletes of Phillipsburg.

Tickets are available at the Garnet Booster Club website, or by contacting a Garnet Booster Club member.

info@garnetbcfoundation.org

The drawing and dinner buffet with open bar will be held at 7:00 PM on April 27, 2023, at the Huntington Fire Hall, 1 Maple Avenue, Phillipsburg, NJ.

Date: April 27, 2023

Place: Huntington Fire Hall

Call: 908-339-7923

Info: info@garnetbcfoundation.org

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gjaWs_0lK1Xs1V00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zu32L_0lK1Xs1V00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3islTq_0lK1Xs1V00

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Kenilworth Annual Carnival Explained: A Conversation with Father Giovanni
Kenilworth, NJ7 hours ago
Nutley VFW Adds Food Drive to Spring Food Truck Festival to Support Veterans in Need
Nutley, NJ8 hours ago
Come Fill the “Carriage of Kindness” During the Morristown High School Theatre's Production of Cinderella
Morristown, NJ7 hours ago
Doylestown Will Host Third Annual Food Drive This Weekend on Printer’s Alley
Doylestown, PA12 hours ago
Madison's Hearts & Winners Are.......
Madison, NJ5 hours ago
Fair Lawn Hosts First Ramadan Crescent Lighting Event
Fair Lawn, NJ1 day ago
Annual Robbinsville 'Pay it Forward' Event to Honor McLaughlin Family
Robbinsville, NJ8 hours ago
Mike’s Place in Kenilworth Specials of the Day March 20
Kenilworth, NJ16 hours ago
Newton’s Spring Street Flooded with Green for 2023 St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Newton, NJ1 day ago
Filippo's Famous Pizza in New Brunswick Made With Lots of Love
New Brunswick, NJ6 hours ago
Trinity United Methodist Church Holding First Annual Vendor & Craft Day
Bordentown, NJ1 day ago
Certifiably Yours, a Hilarious Farce Comes to Plainfield’s duCret Center of Art
Plainfield, NJ4 hours ago
Three to be Honored for Bravery as Roxbury Patrolmen
Roxbury Township, NJ8 hours ago
Read Across America Celebrated in Montclair Public Schools
Montclair, NJ14 hours ago
Colonial Corner News from Morristown High School; Auditions, Open Mic Event, Film Awards, Food Drive and A Contest
Morristown, NJ10 hours ago
Lehigh Valley Easter Egg Hunts 2023: Where to search for eggs and hang with the Easter Bunny
Bethlehem, PA1 day ago
Doylestown teen, a Central Bucks graduate, remembered; autopsy scheduled after lake accident
Doylestown, PA12 hours ago
Author Will Preview New Book on Lake Galena in Doylestown Tuesday Night
Doylestown, PA10 hours ago
84 Pictures of Bayonne St. Patrick's Day Fun
Bayonne, NJ1 day ago
Bordentown Historical Society to Receive $8,500 Preservation Grant from County
Bordentown, NJ12 hours ago
Niche Releases 2023 ‘Best Places to Live’ Rankings. Here’s Where Westfield Stands
Westfield, NJ10 hours ago
Wonder Planning Delivery-Centric Physical Location in Westfield
Westfield, NJ2 days ago
Letter from Hawthorne Mayor John Lane
Hawthorne, NJ1 day ago
Five Ridgewood Ice Cream Parlors to Try on The First Day of Spring
Ridgewood, NJ1 day ago
Kelley Taps Kathie Foster as New Interim Principal at Princeton High
Princeton, NJ7 hours ago
Father Dan Kelly, Beloved Pastor of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Is Finally at Peace
Wayne, NJ1 day ago
Westfield Recap: Chimney Collapse, Millburn Deli, Remembering Lauren Harmer
Westfield, NJ2 days ago
Spotswood Recreation Department Hiring for Summer
Spotswood, NJ10 hours ago
Milltown's Michelin Field/Park Getting Safety Upgrades and Makeover
Milltown, NJ9 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy