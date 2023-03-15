Phillipsburg…Are you feeling lucky?

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ - The Garnet Booster Club Foundation, a non-profit known for supporting all athletes at Phillipsburg High School, is selling Super Raffle tickets and has a few dozen left.

Tickets are being sold until April 27, 2023, and you must be 18 or older to participate. Tickets are limited to 400 tickets.

This 50/50 raffle will award 27 cash prizes. The ticket price is $100.00 each and includes a buffet for two at the Huntington Fire House on April 27, 2023. The Garnet Boosterettes sponsor the raffle.

One winner will receive $10,000, followed by one winner each of $3,000 and $2,000. There will also be four winners of $500 and 20 winners of $150.00. If all tickets are not sold, a percentage of the income received will be paid out, as noted on the tickets.

The winner does not need to be present to win, and a chance to win makes an excellent gift for any Stateliner fan or supporter of Phillipsburg athletics.

Yes! This is a great way to do it if you want to support the Booster Club or make an annual contribution.

Traditionally the Garnet Booster Club sold lottery calendars but the sales of 1,000 calendars have not met their goal in the last couple of years. To be able to fund the athletic department and athletes as they always have, the Booster Club Foundation had to make some changes. The Garnet Booster club has a long-standing tradition and dedication to serving the student-athletes of Phillipsburg.

Tickets are available at the Garnet Booster Club website, or by contacting a Garnet Booster Club member.

info@garnetbcfoundation.org

The drawing and dinner buffet with open bar will be held at 7:00 PM on April 27, 2023, at the Huntington Fire Hall, 1 Maple Avenue, Phillipsburg, NJ.

Date: April 27, 2023

Place: Huntington Fire Hall

Call: 908-339-7923

Info: info@garnetbcfoundation.org











