‘This Is My Dream job’: Coconut Creek Police Officer and Her K9 Dog Look to Inspire During Community Demonstration Next Week

COCONUT CREEK, FL – When she was in elementary school, Amanda Cummings saw a police officer running with a K9 dog during an event.

“It was the coolest thing I ever saw,” she said. “It looked like the best job in the world.”

Years later, and now as a K9 officer herself for Coconut Creek Police Department, Cummings will be doing her own presentation next Thursday, March 23, at Coral Glades High School Stadium in Coral Springs.

She will be one of more than 50 K9 officers from Florida, Georgia, and Alabama taking part in the United States Police Canine Association Region 1 Field Trials in Coconut Creek on March 19-23. It’s a competition intended to certify K9 officers and their dogs. Read more here.

After the competition, the officers and their dogs will do a community demonstration -- including skits -- at the school stadium that will be open to the public, starting at 6 p.m.

There will also be a SWAT team presentation and vendors.

“It’ll be a real good time,” said Lt. Brandi DelVecchio of Coconut Creek Police Department, who is helping to organize the demonstration. “It’s the first time we’ve had an event like this in our area.”

Along with other K9 handlers, Cummings and her German Shepherd Noble will showcase how they work together in front of the audience.

The two have been together for two years, with Noble specializing in apprehensions and doing patrols, Cummings said.

When she’s out in the field at Coral Glades High School next week, Cummings said she hopes to inspire other children, especially girls, to become K9 officers.

“You’ll see the training, the bond, and partnership that we have together,” she said, referring to Noble.

“This is my dream job,” she added.

All are welcome to attend the Field Trials Community Demonstration starting at 6 p.m. on March 23 at Coral Glades High School Stadium, 2700 Sportsplex Drive in Coral Springs.

MORE COCONUT CREEK NEWS:

ELECTION: Should Coconut Creek Change City Elections to November? From Cost Perspective, It Won’t Change Much, City Clerk Explains

POLICE & FIRE: Coconut Creek Police Investigate Theft of $2,100 Purse from Gym on Hillsboro Boulevard

POLICE & FIRE: Coconut Creek Police Investigating Road Rage Incident at Lyons Road and Coconut Creek Parkway

BUSINESS & FINANCE: Taco Bell Looking to Open Restaurant in Coconut Creek

POLICE & FIRE: Coconut Creek Police: Man Tried to Pass Counterfeit $100 Bill at Publix, Then Took Off in Chase Across Coconut Creek Parkway



