Savannah Chrisley Admits Her Jailbird Parents Todd & Julie Were 'Not Expecting' Guilty Verdict In Fraud Case: 'There's No Way'

Savannah Chrisley will always remember the moment her parents, Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley, were found guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion.

The Chrisley Knows Best star opened up about the bombshell during her appearance on the Wednesday, March 15, episode of Kaitlyn Bristowe 's " Off The Vine With Kaitlyn Bristowe " podcast, explaining how she and her entire family were gobsmacked by the jury's final verdict.

"I will never forget the moment , sitting in that courtroom every day, a four-week trial," Savannah told the former Bachelorette star of the harrowing day in June 2022. "And it took three days for the verdict to come back."

"I will never forget when they stood up to read the verdicts and it was like, guilty, guilty, guilty, like over and over and over again," she continued. "And I just saw the looks on my parents' faces and just everything, they were just in tears. We were not expecting that , we were like, 'There's no way.'"

"I hope that this appeal will show those things because we were never given an evidentiary hearing by the judge," the beauty queen, who currently has custody of her brother Grayson , 16, and her adopted sister/niece Chloe, 10, explained of their continued fight.

Savannah made it clear that despite the patriarch and matriarch being put behind bars for a combined 19 years , she still holds Todd and Julie in high regard. "I know the things they have and have not done. I know the witch hunt. When the government wants someone, they want someone," the 25-year-old noted. "They're going to do whatever it takes to make it look how they need it to look. There's no resentment whatsoever."

Last November, a federal judge sentenced Todd to 12 years behind bars at a Florida prison and Julie to seven years at a facility in Kentucky for running a multimillion dollar bank fraud and tax evasion scheme. Since her parents surrendered to their respective jails, Savannah has spoken out about the alleged "inhumane" conditions Todd and Julie have been subjected to.

"My mom's in a facility that has no air, but yet there are service dogs for the prison that are in a heated and cooled building because it's inhumane for them not to have air," she admitted on a recent episode of her "Unlocked" podcast.

"I read an executive order that Joe Biden signed that said all federal inmates must be housed in environmentally-friendly facilities and I'm like, 'OK, well, this is completely opposite of that,'" she claimed.