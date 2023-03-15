Far Cry 5 PS5 and Xbox Series X Upgrade Teased

Ubisoft has teased that it should soon be releasing a next-gen upgrade for Far Cry 5 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X platforms. This month happens to mark the 5th anniversary of Far Cry 5 releasing, and to celebrate the occasion, Ubisoft says it's planning some surprises over the next couple of weeks. And while details are still sparse when it comes to what these surprises will entail, it seems like a much-requested update for the shooter should be rolling out soon enough.

In a new message on the official Far Cry Twitter account today, Ubisoft informed fans that it's planning to let loose a new feature for Far Cry 5 on next-gen platforms that has been asked about for quite some time. Ubisoft didn't provide any additional information outside of this broad tease, but if a new patch for Far Cry 5 does arrive soon, it wouldn't be a shock since the publisher has continued to update many of its games from yesteryear for modern platforms.

"Let's celebrate the 5th anniversary of Far Cry 5 !" Ubisoft said on social media. "Over the next three weeks, celebrate the 5th Anniversary with us. Stay tuned for what's to come, including a highly requested feature for next-gen consoles."

In all likelihood, the biggest feature for Far Cry 5 that would come about with a next-gen upgrade would be 60fps (frames per second) support. This has been something that Far Cry fans have been wanting to see in FC5 for a prolonged period of time. Although this feature is technically available on Xbox Series X/S thanks to the platform's FPS Boost function, it's something that hasn't natively been available in Far Cry 5 just yet. Fortunately, it seems like this won't end up remaining true for much longer.

Will you look to return to Far Cry 5 if a new PS5 and Xbox Series X update is released soon? And what other legacy titles from Ubisoft would you like to see get next-gen upgrades in the future? Let me know either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12 .

