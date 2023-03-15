Charges: Farmhand ‘considered part of the family’ killed 79-year-old landowner

Prosecutors suspect a financial motive in the killing.

A longtime farm worker in rural Winthrop was facing mounting debt and the possibility of losing his home when he fatally shot his 79-year-old boss in the back of the head as the man shucked corn in late September, according to new criminal charges.

Travis J. Bauer, 46, of Winthrop, is charged in Sibley County District Court with one count of 2nd-degree murder in connection with the Sept. 20 shooting of Dennis D. Weitzenkamp, from whom he stood to inherit a "significant" amount of money upon his death.

According to the criminal complaint, Bauer called 911 that day to report he’d found Weitzenkamp unresponsive in a machine shed on the property they farmed in the 54000 block of 266th Street.

Winthrop Police Chief Logan Anderson responded to the scene and found Weitzenkamp slumped over in a chair with an apparent wound to the back of his head. It appeared he’d been shucking corn when the fatal injury occurred.

An autopsy later confirmed Weitzenkamp had been shot in the back of the head with a small caliber bullet.

Bauer told investigators he and Weitzenkamp had each left the farm earlier that day to have lunch at their respective homes. Bauer said he returned around 1:30 p.m. to work on a tractor and visited a store in Winthrop sometime after 2 p.m.

Bauer told investigators he last saw Weitzenkamp on County Road 57, when their paths crossed as Bauer headed to the store and Weitzenkamp returned to the farm.

Bauer claimed he returned from the store and was walking toward a tractor outside the machine shed when he saw Weitzenkamp.

He told investigators he yelled to Weitzenkamp several times and then returned to his vehicle and called police, charges state. Bauer did not touch or approach Weitzenkamp and did not attempt to provide any aid to him.

Investigators later determined cell phone location data contradicted Bauer's story, charges allege.

While Bauer said the two were not together at the farm after lunch until he returned from the store, cell phone data placed both Bauer and Weitzenkamp at the property around 2:15 p.m.

Cell phone data and surveillance footage also allegedly showed both Bauer and Weitzenkamp traveling on different roads at different times than Bauer claimed.

At 2:07 p.m., a police squad dash camera captured Weitzenkamp traveling on 8th Street towards County Road 57, charges state. Only 28 minutes elapsed between Weitzenkamp being seen alive and Bauer calling 911.

“[Bauer] had helped [Weitzenkamp] farm his land for many years and was considered part of the family," the complaint states.

Investigators also noted the crime scene showed no evidence of theft or burglary.

“[Weitzenkamp] would have been comfortable with [Bauer] at the residence, but likely would have got up to greet any other visitor," charges read.

When investigators spoke to Bauer again, he retold his version of events. When law enforcement confronted him with cell phone data and surveillance evidence, he allegedly admitted to lying and claimed he was nervous and "wanted to keep his story straight," according to charges.

Clothing collected at the end of Bauer’s first interview tested positive for gunshot residue, although Bauer had told police he’d not fired a gun for three weeks.

Investigators also discovered Bauer was in financial trouble, falling behind on bills and facing significant debt.

One hour before Weitzenkamp’s death, Bauer received multiple phone calls informing him that he could face losing his house due to late payments, according to the complaint.

Trust documents also revealed Bauer would receive "significant financial benefit" from Weitzenkamp’s death.

Bauer is expected to appear in court remotely for an omnibus hearing on April 6.

According to his obituary , Weitzenkamp was a native of New Ulm, Minnesota, and moved to his farm in Sibley County in 1998.

He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Karen, and has five step-children, 13 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.