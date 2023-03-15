Lily James Makes a Documentary About Her Neighbor’s Arranged Marriage in ‘What’s Love Got to Do With It?’ Trailer (Video)

Love contractually? That’s the setup at the heart of “What’s Love Got To Do With It?” — a new cross-cultural rom-com starring Lily James and Shazad Latif that Shout! Factory released the trailer for Wednesday.

It’s also the name documentary filmmaker Zoe (James) chooses for her project following childhood friend and neighbor Kaz (Latif) on his journey to an arranged (or “assisted”) marriage. Zoe is a cynic who’s had no luck with dating apps; Kaz is optimistic that his marriage to Maymouna (Sajal Aly) will follow in his parents’ good example.

The trailer opens with a look at the neighborly rapport Zoe and her mother Cath (Emma Thompson) enjoy with their next-door neighbors. While she keeps coming up short swiping for Mr. Right, Shazad drops the news of his prospective marriage, introducing two different perspectives on the issue: “What about love?” versus “You grow to love the person you’re with.” (“What, like Stockholm Syndrome?” Zoe responds.)

Zoe begins to question the judgment she’s passed on her friend for marrying a “stranger” when she begins documenting his journey to Lahore, Pakistan, to meet his bride. But the fairytale isn’t without its challenges, either: Maymouna seems to have reservations about leaving her home for London, while Zoe’s ideas about love and marriage threaten her relationships with Shazad and Cath.

Co-starring Shabana Azmi, Asim Chaudhry, Jeff Mirza, and Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan as himself, ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It?” is directed by Shekhar Kapur (“Elizabeth”) and written and produced by Jemima Khan (“Impeachment: American Crime Story”).

The film held its world premiere at Toronto International Film Festival in 2022. It opens in theaters nationwide May 5.

Check out the trailer above.