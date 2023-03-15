We found a robot vacuum that will clean your pool this summer, and it's nearly $800 off

Save almost $800 on this powerful cordless pool cleaner on Amazon. Reviewed / Inse

With summer on the horizon it's no wonder we've got backyard fun on the brain and right now you can take advantage of a sunny Amazon deal and save almost $800 on a cordless pool vacuum from Inse . Featuring two suction inlets and a long, independent brush, this vacuum makes pool cleaning much less daunting. Plus, you won't be worried about tripping over pesky cords since this battery powered pool vacuum needs only to be charged in order to do its job.

Aside from aesthetic and health reasons, it's important to keep your pool clean so that you don't wind up with high-maintenance repair costs down the line. So, why not pick up a pool vacuum while you can score big savings? Whether you’re shopping for a pool vacuum or the best pool floats , we’ve rounded up the best deals.

The Inse Y10 , down from $999.99 to just $212.79 today thanks to a 79% discount, is a compact pool vacuum with a high-capacity 5200mAh battery. Designed for pools up to 1,100 square feet, this outdoor appliance provides 90-minutes of runtime, according to the brand, so you needn't worry about it giving up mid-clean.

At just 6.6 pounds, storing and moving this pool vacuum is hassle-free and it even includes a self-parking feature, meaning the vacuum will return to the pool edge when the battery is low.

One touch activation makes this pool vacuum easy to use. Reviewed / Inse

The Inse Y10 is super easy to use. Just press the on button, place it in your pool and the vacuum will start its built-in pre-programmed zigzag path for a more efficient clean. The filter even has a two-liter capacity, making it substantial enough to capture and contain debris without filling up too quickly.

This deal is currently available to all Amazon shoppers, but we'd suggest signing up for Amazon Prime in order to get the best deals all year round.

$212.79 at Amazon (Save $787.20)

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: We found a robot vacuum that will clean your pool this summer, and it's nearly $800 off