Stevens Point, WI
WausauPilot

UW-Stevens Point to host wedding expo

By Shereen Siewert,

5 days ago
University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point will host a wedding expo with more than 60 local vendors on March 19. Photo courtesy UW-Stevens Point.

STEVENS POINT – Brides and grooms-to-be will find local wedding vendors, budget planning advice and the latest in bridal fashion as the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point hosts the Stevens Point Wedding Expo on March 19.

Held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Laird Room of the Dreyfus University Center, 1015 Reserve St., Stevens Point, the expo will offer more than 60 local vendors from the Stevens Point area. Food and cake samples, event planning, flowers, décor and designs will be featured. Local bridal boutiques will model the latest in bridal gowns and tuxedos. Admission is $10 per person at 715-346-4100 or at the door.

A special course on creating a wedding budget will be offered from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the event. Local expert Marsha VanArk, owner of Distinctly Yours Weddings and Events, will teach couples how to create and stick to a wedding budget. The course is $10 per person.

Parking is free in Lot R adjacent to the Dreyfus University Center. Learn more and see a list of local vendors at www.uwsp.edu/conference-and-events/stevens-point-wedding-expo/.

