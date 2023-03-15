Open in App
Rio Grande City, TX
ValleyCentral

Rio Grande City man accused of selling AK-47 to undercover agent

By Alejandra Yañez,

5 days ago

STARR COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Rio Grande City man, who is a convicted felon, is accused of trying to sell weapons to an undercover federal agent.

In January, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said it learned that Jesus Maria Salazar Jr. was looking to sell weapons and ammunition, according to a criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral.

An ATF confidential informant contacted Salazar in February to ask about purchasing the guns. The court documents indicate Salazar told the informant he was in possession of .50 caliber ammunition, 7.62 caliber ammunition, an M60 variant firearm and an AK-47 variant firearm.

The complaint says between Feb. 26 and 27, an ATF undercover agent made contact with Salazar in Rio Grande City. Salazar told the agent he had three AK-47 variant firearms, an AR-15 variant rifle, and 6,000 rounds of 7.62 caliber ammunition.

On March 2, undercover agents say they purchased the four AK-47 variant firearms and 6,000 rounds of ammunition. Agents determined the firearms were manufactured outside of the state of Texas.

Salazar was is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm that has traveled in or affected interstate commerce.

In 2020, Salazar was convicted of smuggling goods and sentenced to 21 months in prison. As a felon he permanently lost his right to keep and possess firearms.

Salazar is being held without bond.

