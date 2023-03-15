Open in App
Brownsburg, IN
See more from this location?
The Associated Press

Indiana couple arrested for alleged role in Capitol riot

5 days ago

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (AP) — A suburban Indianapolis couple was arrested Wednesday on charges alleging that they took part in the 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Arthur Reyher, 38, and Jessica Reyher, 38, were arrested in Indiana on a felony civil disorder charge and four misdemeanors, prosecutors said in a news release.

The Brownsburg residents, who were charged in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, appeared Wednesday in federal court in Indianapolis. They were released without bond, told to surrender their passports and to restrict their travel, WISH-TV reported.

Online court records do not list attorneys who could speak the Reyhers’ behalf.

A criminal complaint alleges the couple was among the first group of rioters to enter the tunnel areas of the Capitol, The Indianapolis Star reported.

They allegedly entered the tunnel near the Capitol’s Lower West Terrace three separate times on Jan. 6, 2021, joining others pushing against police officers while trying to enter the Capitol. The complaint alleges the mob’s pushing pinned one officer against a shield and a door, causing him pain.

Arthur Reyher was seen on officer body camera footage and surveillance cameras chanting “Our House” as they pushed, the complaint alleges. The pushing continued for several minutes until police shoved the rioters, including the Reyhers, out of the area.

Investigators said an anonymous tipster told them the Reyhers were posting on Facebook about their involvement in the riot.

Arthur Reyher allegedly told law enforcement he and his wife were at the Capitol, and said he believed former President Donald Trump lost the election because of voter fraud.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Indiana State newsLocal Indiana State
Miami shocks top-seed Indiana in March Madness
Bloomington, IN1 hour ago
56 lbs. of marijuana flown into Indianapolis airport in 9-day span
Indianapolis, IN5 days ago
Indiana teen charged as adult in shooting of 2 Indy residents
Fort Wayne, IN6 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Muncie man fatally shot Wednesday was son of 2018 slaying victim
Muncie, IN4 days ago
Man plans to sue Greensburg Police, alleging excessive force
Greensburg, IN4 days ago
Fine Print: Jail bookings, March 7-13
Columbus, IN5 days ago
IMPD arrests man with marijuana, cash, 'a whole lot of ice'
Indianapolis, IN3 days ago
Court docs: Intoxicated Muncie mother locked herself out of home with children sleeping inside
Muncie, IN5 days ago
Anderson man arrested by Muncie police after chase, standoff; Firearms and drugs found in home
Muncie, IN4 days ago
2 arrested after overdose death in Kokomo; 600+ fentanyl pills found
Kokomo, IN3 days ago
Intoxicated woman who drove wrong-way on I-64, killing the parents of 2 small children, sentenced to prison
Louisville, KY3 days ago
Carjacking leads to chase, crash on Indy’s north side
Lawrence, IN3 days ago
DOCS: Former cleaner accused of robbing Brownsburg home
Brownsburg, IN5 days ago
Woman charged after 5-year-old ingests THC gummies, loses consciousness
Indianapolis, IN4 days ago
Police are still investigating the disappearance of Avon woman 4 years later
Avon, IN5 days ago
Mom charged with neglect, left baby in sink to burn
Indianapolis, IN4 days ago
What Happened to Indianapolis’ WISH-TV Meteorologist Tara Hastings?
Indianapolis, IN5 days ago
Police investigate overnight shooting on Indy’s southwest side
Indianapolis, IN3 days ago
Person found shot on northeast side, police say
Indianapolis, IN3 days ago
Accused Castleton Mall shooter connected to earlier death
Indianapolis, IN5 days ago
Greencastle man accused of biting baby; Hospital staff overheard him call newborn ‘evil’, according to investigators
Greencastle, IN5 days ago
Bloomington man dies Friday after threatening others, taking hostage
Bloomington, IN5 days ago
Police: No law broken when Columbus man shot dog on his property
Columbus, IN7 days ago
IMPD arrests 5, recovers 4 illegal guns
Indianapolis, IN7 days ago
Arrest Made In Fatal Shooting Outside Greenwood Ale Emporium
Greenwood, IN6 days ago
Man arrested in killing of another man outside Greenwood bar
Greenwood, IN7 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy