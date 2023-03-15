Open in App
Sportsnaut

Greg Gumbel stepping down from NFL broadcast booth

By Sportsnaut,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nD3x0_0lK1SJxj00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44f5HN_0lK1SJxj00

The NFL on CBS will broadcast the 2023 season without Greg Gumbel for the first time in more than three decades.

Sports Business Journal reported Wednesday that while Gumbel signed an extension with the network, he will no longer call play-by-play for NFL games. Gumbel will continue as studio host for CBS’ college basketball coverage.

Gumbel, 76, has been either the host of “The NFL Today” or calling play-by-play on NFL games for CBS since 1990 – save for 1994-98, when he joined NBC’s pregame show when CBS lost NFL rights.

Gumbel returned to CBS in 1998 and was teamed up with Phil Simms in the broadcast booth. Gumbel went back to the studio in 2003 before returning to the broadcast booth in 2006, where has been ever since.

Gumbel is celebrating his 25th year of hosting the network’s March Madness studio show.

–Field Level Media

