Open in App
Colorado State
See more from this location?
Denver7 News KMGH

Data shows catalytic converter theft continues surge in US, Colorado

By Robert Garrison,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OzRwZ_0lK1SBtv00

DENVER — Catalytic converter theft continues to be a problem in Colorado and the country.

On Wednesday, CARFAX released data showing just how bad the problem has become. The vehicle data website estimates as many as 153,000 catalytic converters were stolen across the US in 2022.

In Colorado, thefts of the pollution control devices from cars and trucks have increased more than 5,000% statewide between 2019 and 2021.

Thieves are stealing the devices for the precious metals found inside – namely, platinum, palladium, and rhodium, which goes from $970-$10,000 per ounce.

According to CARFAX, the most popular vehicles targeted by thieves in the Southwest, including Colorado, are Ford F-Series trucks, Toyota Tundra, Toyota Tacoma, Chevrolet Silverado, Toyota Prius, Honda Accord, Ford Expedition, Honda CR-V, Mitsubishi Outlander and the Ford Explorer.

Law enforcement sources say that current laws in Colorado make it difficult to catch and prosecute thieves.

Last year, Gov. Jared Polis signed two new laws designed to cut down on catalytic converter thefts. But law enforcement say this is only the first step.

The Follow Up What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject (What is this follow-up idea about? Please be specific) Body Security Check

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Colorado State newsLocal Colorado State
Family moving to Colorado suffers injuries, loses belongings after highway crash
Denver, CO1 day ago
Colorado child advocates call for reforms after string of murders
Fort Collins, CO3 days ago
ChatGPT-inspired beer: Colorado brewers use AI for latest creation
Denver, CO3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Colorado Girl Scouts open first-ever 'DreamLab' in Lowry
Denver, CO5 days ago
CO-based company shipped tons of radioactive waste from Estonia to Utah in 2022
Blanding, UT5 days ago
Members of Colorado's Asian American community host town hall
Edgewater, CO2 days ago
Denver weather: Light snow, wet roads for morning commute
Denver, CO5 days ago
7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: March 17-19, 2023
Denver, CO4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy